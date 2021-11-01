Advertisement

West High School to host meetings on school mascot

School officials will discuss possibly changing the mascot after people submitted a petition.
Knoxville Central at Knoxville West
Knoxville Central at Knoxville West
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s West High School will host meetings regarding a possible mascot change in November and December, officials with Knox County Schools said in a release.

West High School’s current mascot, established in 1951, is the “Rebels,” which was originally a reference to confederate soldiers. School officials have since moved away from confederate imagery, but the name has remained.

School officials received a petition earlier this year challenging the school’s mascot, officials said, and the meetings are being held in accordance with KCS policy when someone brings up an issue like this.

West’s principal, Ashley Speas, addressed the mascot in a recent letter to parents.

“We take great pride in our efforts to be supportive, inclusive and culturally responsive,” she said. “We recognize that the name ‘Rebels’ can have different meanings and connotations, and we welcome this opportunity to listen to our students, parents, staff, alumni, and other valued members of our school community as we consider how to move forward.”

The meetings are scheduled for Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells and Candus Bly
Wells family makes statement after arrest
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father of Summer Wells arrested on DUI charges
Nicole Hankinson on her wedding day
Gatlinburg caterer cancels day of wedding, leaving bride distraught
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
Victim of fatal Catalpa Avenue shooting identified
Whipple and Bennett
Two arrested after man rides car hood while going 80mph

Latest News

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tenn. hit by supply chain issues, woman steps up
Light showers Tuesday morning
Few sprinkles early Tuesday, cooling off this week
Nicole Hankinson on her wedding day
Gatlinburg caterer cancels day of wedding, leaving bride distraught
Eric Chase Torrens
Tenn. man sentenced for involvement in Capitol riot