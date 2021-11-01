West High School to host meetings on school mascot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s West High School will host meetings regarding a possible mascot change in November and December, officials with Knox County Schools said in a release.

West High School’s current mascot, established in 1951, is the “Rebels,” which was originally a reference to confederate soldiers. School officials have since moved away from confederate imagery, but the name has remained.

School officials received a petition earlier this year challenging the school’s mascot, officials said, and the meetings are being held in accordance with KCS policy when someone brings up an issue like this.

West’s principal, Ashley Speas, addressed the mascot in a recent letter to parents.

“We take great pride in our efforts to be supportive, inclusive and culturally responsive,” she said. “We recognize that the name ‘Rebels’ can have different meanings and connotations, and we welcome this opportunity to listen to our students, parents, staff, alumni, and other valued members of our school community as we consider how to move forward.”

The meetings are scheduled for Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.