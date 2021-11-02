Advertisement

9 students taken to hospital after Greene Co. bus crash, WJHL reports

Director of Schools for Greene Co., told WJHL that there were 27 children on the bus at the time of the crash.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nine students were taken to the hospital after a Greene Co. Schools bus crashed Tuesday afternoon, according to WJHL.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m., according to officials with the Greene Co. Sheriff’s Department.

Greene Co. Director of Schools David McLain told WJHL that there were 27 students on the bus at the time of the crash from Baileyton Elementary, North Greene Middle and North Greene High School.

McLain said the bus was driven by a fill-in driver.

Officials are still on scene.

This is a developing story.

