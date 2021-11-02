Advertisement

One in critical condition following Alcoa Highway crash

One is in critical condition following the crash.
Accident closes lanes on Alcoa Highway
Accident closes lanes on Alcoa Highway(APD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Police and Fire Department, along with American Medical Response responded to a car accident on Alcoa Highway early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. near the Shoney’s. According to a release, when responders arrived they found a tractor-trailer that crashed in a ravine.

The driver was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and is in critical condition, according to officials.

