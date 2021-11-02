One in critical condition following Alcoa Highway crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Police and Fire Department, along with American Medical Response responded to a car accident on Alcoa Highway early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. near the Shoney’s. According to a release, when responders arrived they found a tractor-trailer that crashed in a ravine.

The driver was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and is in critical condition, according to officials.

