Bans on school-wide mask mandates could happen, what does it mean for Knox Co.?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lawmakers passed statewide bans on mask and vaccine mandates during a special session on COVID-19. The session ended Saturday with a number of other bills waiting to be signed by Governor Bill Lee.

If signed into law, local governments cannot require masks unless COVID-19 cases dramatically skyrocket. The choice to require masks are still left up to private businesses, hospitals, nursing homes and airports.

Lawmakers also passed a bill that would keep schools, including colleges, from campus-wide mask mandates. The understanding would be cut and dry for most East Tennessee schools, but there is a grey area for Knox County Schools. The mask conversation could go right back to court if some lawmakers have their way.

Knox County Schools are still under a mask mandate after a federal judge’s ruling. Some lawmakers across the state are still trying to overturn that order for metropolitan districts including Knox County. The question has always been: can state override federal.

“Then, (the judge) also struck down the governor’s executive order,” Rep. Jason Zachary (R) Knox County, said. “It’s completely out of bounds of the judiciary system....so, we took the steps that we can from the state to pass legislation to give parents the ability back to be able to make the best decision for their children.”

East Tennessee lawyers told WVLT News similar cases against the judicial system did not trump state rulings.

Zachary, who was very vocal and active on the matter, told WVLT News that he plans to move forward in his fight to give parents the option to choose. He plans to take the bill to the Attorney General’s office, if passed.

Across the aisle, Knox County Representative Sam McKenzie (D) said the bill is an overreach.

“We need to let the processes play out, but instead, we had a hastily put-together three-day marathon session. I think (they were) a bunch of bad bills, which I think are going to end up being unconstitutional,” McKenzie said.

Monday evening, Gov. Lee told reporters he had not had time to look over every piece of legislation.

