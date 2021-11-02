Knoxville general elections 2021: Candidates and where you can vote

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville residents get to vote for their favorite candidates in the general election on Tuesday for districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6.

City Council District 1 candidates

Incumbent Tommy Smith faces Elizabeth Murphy in the general election for District 1.

Tommy Smith - incumbent

Health, safety, and quality of life are all meaningful. The actions of Knoxvillians are consequential for today as well... Posted by Tommy Smith - Knoxville City Council, 1st District on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Tommy Smith has served as the 1st District City Council Member for the past year. He was born in South Knoxville and has lived in five South Knoxville neighborhoods.

He works for Ackermann Marketing & PR. Smith holds an MBA in marketing from University of Tennessee and an undergraduate degree in business administration from Emory and Henry College.

Elizabeth Murphy

Elizabeth Murphy is a Knoxville native and Bearden High School graduate. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from UT and works as a consultant for a PAC. Murphy describes herself as a citizen lobbyist, frequently going to Nashville to work on important bills that impact the public.

City Council District 2 candidates

District 2 candidates Andrew Roberto and Kim Smith were the only two candidate on the ballot for the primary election in the district.

Andrew Roberto - incumbent

New Blog Post: Continuing Our Work Together - Why I'm Running for Re-Election. Together we have made progress, but our... Posted by Andrew Roberto - Knoxville City Council, District 2 on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Andrew Roberto currently represents the 2nd District and chairs the Knoxville Beer Board. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee’s College of Law and a partner in The Lawyers of Brown and Roberto. Roberto says that he has established a record of communicating, listening and seeking public input.

Kim Smith

Kim Smith has lived in Knoxville for the last 32 year and raised her family in the Bearden community. She is a teacher in private education and serves on the school board at New Hope Christian School.

Smith says the city budget must be spent wisely, focusing on essential needs while keeping taxes low.

City Council District 3 candidates

Seema Singh and Nicholas Ciparro were also the only ones on the ballot for District 3.

Seema Singh - incumbent

Seema Singh currently represents the District 3 on the city council. She is a graduate of Bearden High School and UT with a B.A. in Psychology and Religious Studies. Singh is the coordinator of the Battered Intervention Program-- Knoxville.

Nicholas Ciparro

Please allow me to introduce myself. My name is Nick Ciparro and I am running for Knoxville City Council, District 3,... Posted by Nick Ciparro for Knoxville City Council on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Nick Ciparro has lived in Knoxville for most of his life. He lives in District 3 with his wife and son where he owns a business. Ciparro says camps are encroaching on neighborhoods, traffic problems are being ignored, and the city is being thrown into terrible financial decisions.

City Council District 4 candidates

Incumbent Lauren Rider received 1,779 votes in the primary election for District 4 and Jim Klonaris received 1,552 votes, according to the Knox County Election Commission.

Lauren Rider - incumbent

Endorsement! Thank you Knoxville Firefighters Association! I support you for protecting our community, providing aid and... Posted by Lauren Rider - Knoxville City Council, District 4 on Sunday, July 25, 2021

Lauren Rider currently represents District 4 on Knoxville’s city council. She lives in North Knoxville with her husband and two sons. She has a Master of Library Science from Indiana University.

Jim Klonaris

Jim Klonaris has lived in Knoxville for more than 48 years. He and his wife have raised three children and are members of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Klonoris graduated from UT with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. He refurbishes and revitalizes existing commercial buildings and invests in renovating and preserving historic homes in Knoxville.

Klonoris volunteers to empower youth through life coaching, volunteers for local homeless missions and serves on the Knoxville Mayor’s Business Advisory Council.

City Council District 6 candidates

District 6 incumbent Gwen McKenzie will face Garrett Holt in the general election.

Gwen McKenzie - incumbent

Gwen McKenzie is the incumbent and serves as Knoxville’s vice-mayor. The lifelong resident of Knoxville lives in East Knoxville with her husband and a blended family of six children. She is a member of Greater Warner AME Zion Church.

Garrett Holt

Garrett Holt was born and raised in Knoxville, and multiple generations of his family have lived here. He is a graduate of UT with a degree in accounting. He works as a national sales manager for a leading medical technology company.

So far, 11,631 votes have been placed early, 954 or 8.2 percent of those votes are absentee, according to Chris Davis, spokesperson for the Knox County Election Commission.

You can enter your address to find your voting location.

