Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man jumps off bridge after crash to evade Florida law enforcement

By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Gray News) – A man running from deputies jumped off a bridge trying to evade law enforcement but was ultimately pulled from the water and detained, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Deputies say Bryan Gray is accused of stealing a van and speeding toward U.S. 41 on Bayshore Road in Fort Myers.

Aerial video footage captured from Chopper One shows the van abruptly swerve and crash into a retaining barrier on the Edison Bridge.

That’s when you see someone get out of the van, jump over the safety barrier and dive into the Caloosahatchee River.

The Fort Myers Police Department’s Marine Unit was deployed to pull Gray from the water, they said.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gray has pending charges of grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whipple and Bennett
Two arrested after man rides car hood while going 80mph
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Wells family makes statement after arrest
Bryar Hill
Alcoa teen arrested for kidnapping, firing pistol in car
Tennessee special session ends with bans on mask, vaccine mandates
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
Victim of fatal Catalpa Avenue shooting identified

Latest News

Phillip Jerome Locke
Man sentenced to life following violent murder
Colorful trees stand near a road through the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Tuesday, Oct. 2,...
Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26
Neighbors in L.A.'s Koreatown said they're fed up with what they consider a hoarding health...
Neighbors say they’re fed up with hoarding health hazard on Los Angeles street
The work to be done after the Ohio 11th Congressional District election
The work to be done after the Ohio 11th Congressional District election
Nicole Hankinson on her wedding day
Police reports filed against no-show Gatlinburg wedding caterer