Cold start Wednesday, showers return later in the day

WHAT TO EXPECT

We will see those partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a low around 38 degrees in the Valley. Now the Plateau to Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky are closer to freezing, with Freeze Warning in the mountains and Frost Advisories in the higher elevations surrounding the Valley.

Cold Start Wednesday (WVLT)

The next batch of showers approaches Wednesday afternoon to evening. This increases clouds Wednesday, with highs in the low 50s. Then scattered light rain reaches up from the South Wednesday afternoon to evening, with spotty mountain snow continuing very early Thursday morning, with a 40% coverage especially for the Valley to Smokies and South. This can change to light snowfall on the Southern Plateau and ridges near the Plateau edge, like Cumberland and Morgan Counties. The snow can accumulate at the tops of the Smoky Mountains through Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds look to stick around throughout the majority of the morning Thursday with some afternoon clearing. The rain should push out of here early with highs near 49 degrees.

The sky clears to end the week, but highs are only in the mid-50s Friday. The colder trend leads to nights around freezing Friday and Saturday, with a mostly clear sky. This leads to more frost area-wide.

Afternoon highs are on an upward trend Sunday into next week, so there is a gradual build backup to “seasonable” temperatures.

Tuesday evening's 8-day forecast (WVLT)

