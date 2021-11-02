Advertisement

Cooler with clouds and a few light showers

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says we stay chilly, with more showers later this week.
Your Forecast From WVLT
Your Forecast From WVLT
By Heather Haley
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few light showers move through today, with cooler air lingering through the afternoon. Clouds and the chill linger, with some more showers later this week that can change to spotty snowfall in the higher elevations.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning we’re seeing more clouds and spotty light rain showers. The morning is starting around 45 degrees.

The main impact today is that we aren’t warming much. Highs are in the upper 40s on the Plateau, to low 50s in the Valley, and mid to upper 50s in the Southern Valley. Those differences come down to see some more cloud breaks in the Southern Valley. Most of the area has a mostly cloudy day, with spotty light showers early, and then spotty showers return to the Smoky Mountains this evening.

Tonight comes with some cloud breaks, as colder air flows in those gaps. We’ll drop to around 38 degrees in the Valley, with a partly cloudy overnight but some more clouds in the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next cold front approaches late Wednesday to Thursday. This increases clouds Wednesday, with highs in the low 50s. Then scattered light rain reaches up from the South Wednesday night through Thursday, with a 40% coverage especially for the Valley to Smokies and South. We’ll only warm to around 46 degrees Thursday, making for some chilly rain showers. We could see some spotty change to snow at the tops of the Smoky Mountains.

The sky clears to end the week, but highs are only in the mid 50s Friday. The colder trend leads to nights around freezing Friday and Saturday, with a mostly clear sky. This leads to more frost area-wide.

Afternoon highs are on an upward trend Sunday into next week, so there is a gradual build backup to “seasonable” temperatures.

