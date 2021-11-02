Fannie Farkle’s changes hands after more than 40 years

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A historic business in downtown Gatlinburg has been sold to new owners. Fannie Farkle’s was sold on Monday to two brothers from West Virginia after more than 40 years.

Marion Paul said at first she didn’t have any interest in selling.

“I just decided that I wasn’t. And then I thought about it. And I thought, well, maybe this is the time I’m getting older. And these were nice younger people,” said Paul.

After 40 years of games and the famous Ogle Dogs, she decided it was time. The only agreement she had, the new owners would have to keep her staff and the benefits. Something both parties settled on.

“Five or six of them have been with me for over 30 years, one of them for 36 and one who’s just recently retired for over 52 in different adventures that I was involved in before I came to Gatlinburg in 1981,” she said.

Paul and her late husband came to Gatlinburg after living the carnival life. They took that experience and created this landmark.

“We were on the road with the carnivals. And after 12 years ago that I was tired of the carnival life, but I loved the arcade life and so we came here in 1981.”

The new owners of Fannie Farkle’s say one thing that will not be changing is the food, so that aroma we become accustomed to smelling in downtown Gatlinburg for years, will stay.

“Well, we’d like to continue the tradition. Marion’s done a fantastic job for 40 years and what we want to do is kind of bring in some fresh pieces. Some neat new games,” said Jim Knowles, a new co-owner. “The food has been great for 40 years. And so that’ll everything there will stay the same. So hopefully our expertise in the gaming industry will be able to.”

Now as she moves on to her next adventure, she’s not sure what’s next, but she says she wants to make sure her staff keeps thriving.

“I never had the idea it was ever going to be as successful and turn into what it has. And I’m very, very thankful for all the people that have made it that,” she said.

