Gag order placed on Wells children case, report says

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A gag order has been placed on the case involving Don Wells’ and Candus Bly’s children, according to a report from CBS affiliate WJHL. The two are the parents of missing five-year-old Summer Wells.

The three Wells children were taken into custody by Child Protective Services in July. Wells would not confirm to WVLT News why his children were taken from the home when asked.

The order was issued by juvenile court Judge Daniel Boyd on Oct. 26, WJHL reported.

“All parties to this action are hereby prohibited from discussing this matter or the children with the media or any other nonessential person entity and/or uninvolved or disinterred parties and/or persons,” the order stated.

WJHL spoke to Randall Collier, the Circuit Court Clerk in Hawkins County, who said the order was put in place because children were involved. WJHL reached out to legal representatives for clarification on the order, since cases involving children are normally confidential anyway.

Wells was recently arrested on driving under the influence charges.

