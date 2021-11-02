Home of Black Indiana council member set on fire, vandalized with racial slur

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) - A potential hate crime investigation is underway after someone set fire to the home of the city’s only Black council member.

“They tore the door down here in order to get into the room, I’m assuming,” said Tommy Williams, who used a small camera provided to provide a short tour of the damage to his house.

“This is where I believe the fire actually started, which I’m not 100% sure. It is really dark in here because they have the boards (in the windows),” he said. “And this is a bed that has been torched with all the clothes on here.”

He believes the fire was set intentionally. Whoever set the fire took all of his clothes out of the closet and set them on fire.

The front bedroom sustained the greatest damage. There is significant smoke and water damage throughout the entire first floor.

However, the most significant damage was not the fire but spray paint.

“Well, someone at some point had sprayed the n-word on the back patio pretty large. I would say over a foot tall each letter,” said Emma Williams, the councilman’s wife.

The couple have been married almost 20 years. Tommy Williams was raised in the South, and his wife is a Connersville native.

They are involved in the church, school and community, and neither of them can think of a single person that would do this to them.

“My family tends to be fairly well-known in this community, particularly the church community,” Emma Williams said. “I like to think we have a good reputation here. We try to be of service to others no matter who they are and care about people. And to my knowledge, we don’t have enemies. So if I know the person that did this, I will be completely shocked.”

Neighbors first noticed the fire Friday morning and called the fire department right away.

Tommy Williams was in Germany visiting family, and his wife was in Florida when the fire was started.

Their twin boys were staying elsewhere. The family lost a cat and dog to the fire. Their other family dog, Buddy, was with the couple’s twin boys.

All morning, a series of friends and neighbors came to check on them.

Tommy Williams is retired from the U.S. Postal Service and currently serving his first term on town council.

They are stunned to be victims of what is suspected as a hate crime.

Emma Williams said she feels safe in the neighborhood and said she has already forgiven whoever torched their house.

“The outpouring of love and support to us during that time is more overwhelming than to me than this is,” she said.

The case has been turned over to federal investigators. The couple says they met with the FBI on Monday.

