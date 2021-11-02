Advertisement

Knox County Schools files masking exceptions

Athletes and performers will be allowed to go maskless while performing, the documents say.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legal officials with Knox County Schools have filed the first of a series of required monthly masking exemption reports, court documents obtained by WVLT News show. The filings are the latest after a federal judge ordered a mask mandate for the school district.

Officials were told to submit the reports each month so that court officials can verify the reasons for exemptions.

According to the documents, KCS officials have granted 340 student exemptions and ten staff exemptions, though some exemptions, like every staff exemption, are in the form of mask breaks or the use of face shields instead of masks.

The school system is also planning on allowing athletes and performers to go maskless during practices, rehearsals and performances. The documents define athletes and performers as students actively engaging in sports, theater or performing arts like band and orchestra.

Athletes and performers will be asked to mask up when not actively engaging in sports or performances, however.

The exemptions filed are in line with a set precedent for court ordered mandates, like the one in Shelby County, according to the documents.

