Knox County surpasses overdose deaths in a year, data reveals
This data was collected by Tennessee District Attorney General Charme Allen.
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department shared on Twitter that Knox County has surpassed the previous record total of suspected overdoes deaths in a year.
So far there have been 384 deaths reported this year.
If you or a loved one is struggling with drug addiction, there is help. You can learn more online.
