Knox County surpasses overdose deaths in a year, data reveals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department shared on Twitter that Knox County has surpassed the previous record total of suspected overdoes deaths in a year.

Sadly, Knox County has surpassed the previous record total of suspected overdose deaths in a year, according to data collected by @CharmeAllenDA. If you or a loved one is struggling with drug addiction, there is help. @MetroDrug is here locally. Visit https://t.co/N47pjJaCPA. pic.twitter.com/5DKt0UfrNw — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) November 2, 2021

This data was collected by Tennessee District Attorney General Charme Allen.

So far there have been 384 deaths reported this year.

If you or a loved one is struggling with drug addiction, there is help. You can learn more online.

