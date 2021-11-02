Advertisement

Knox County surpasses overdose deaths in a year, data reveals

This data was collected by Tennessee District Attorney General Charme Allen.
The Knoxville Police Department shared on Twitter that Knox County has surpassed the previous record total of suspected overdoes deaths in a year.(KALB)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department shared on Twitter that Knox County has surpassed the previous record total of suspected overdoes deaths in a year.

This data was collected by Tennessee District Attorney General Charme Allen.

So far there have been 384 deaths reported this year.

If you or a loved one is struggling with drug addiction, there is help. You can learn more online.

