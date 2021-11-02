Advertisement

Local pediatricians discuss COVID-19 vaccines for the 5-11 age group

If this age group is approved, 94% of the U.S. population will be eligible for the vaccine.
By Jared Austin
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As soon as Wednesday, local pediatricians could be giving out COVID-19 vaccine shots to children 5 through 11-years-old.

Chief Medical Officer for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Dr. Joe Childs, said, “We think this vaccine is best administered in their primary care physician’s office.”

Dr. Childs said pediatric offices statewide should order the vaccine so families can go directly to their primary care physician.

He said in studies children had mild symptoms of the shot including sore arms, aches, fever and fatigue.

Dr. Childs still recommends everyone get the vaccine after seeing a rise in pediatric hospitalizations during this delta surge.

“We worry about complications with COVID like the MIS-C that is often talked about. There are even conversations about long COVID which are prolonged symptoms after you’ve had COVID,” Dr. Childs said.

If this age group receives approval, this means most school-aged children will be eligible for the vaccine.

Dr. Kathryn Edwards with Vanderbilt University said, depending on the situation, school districts could reconsider their masking policies.

“As more get vaccinated and the contagion goes down, then we indeed may be thinking about removing masks,” Dr. Edwards said.

Doctors are recommending children with heart defects, asthma and any form of pediatric cancer get the vaccine.

Dr. Edwards is pushing for all children to get the vaccine including her younger grandkids.

“I have 5 grandchildren in this age group and I hope they’re the first in line to get the vaccine,” Dr. Edwards said.

If this age group is approved, 94% of the U.S. population will be eligible for the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells and Candus Bly
Wells family makes statement after arrest
Nicole Hankinson on her wedding day
Gatlinburg caterer cancels day of wedding, leaving bride distraught
Whipple and Bennett
Two arrested after man rides car hood while going 80mph
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father of Summer Wells arrested on DUI charges
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
Victim of fatal Catalpa Avenue shooting identified

Latest News

Knoxville general elections 2021: Candidates and where you can vote
Knoxville general elections 2021: Candidates and where you can vote
School officials will discuss possibly changing the mascot after people submitted a petition.
West High School to host meetings on school mascot
TWRA investigating boat crash on Fort Loudon Lake
TWRA investigating boat crash on Fort Loudon Lake
City of Knoxville Primary Election
Knoxville general elections 2021: Candidates and where you can vote
Advice from Young Williams Animal Center
What to do to keep your pets safe as colder weather continues