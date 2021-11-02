Maryville girl gets Halloween surprise from police officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 8-year-old Ariella Lee dressed up as a police officer for Halloween and got a special surprise while trick-or-treating.

Maryville City Police Officer, Ross Jamerson, was on duty when he saw Ariella trick-or-treating.

Jamerson stopped and let her sit in his cruiser, turn the lights and sirens on, and let her brother sit in the backseat.

“He deserves a HUGE public recognition for making her whole night & putting the biggest smile on her face,” said Kymberly Lee, Ariella’s mom.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.