Officials looking for missing Knoxville woman with memory loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials need your help looking for a missing Knoxville woman.

Have you seen #MissingPerson Tracy Walton, 41? She has no history of wandering off and was involved in a bad crash resulting in memory loss, leading her mom to believe she may be in danger. If you know her whereabouts contact East TN Valley Crime Stoppers. pic.twitter.com/yjB2jxx7d0 — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) November 2, 2021

According to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, 41-year-old Tracy Joann Walton is missing.

Tracy was last seen by her mother on Saturday, Oct. 30 at about 1:30 p.m. on their front porch at 2110 Branner Street in Knoxville.

Officials say Tracy was involved in a bad motor vehicle crash in September that resulted in her right arm being amputated as well as memory loss.

She has no history of wandering off or being away from home. Her mother believes she may be in danger.

She is 5′1″ and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen Tracy or know where she is, contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.easttnvalleycrimstoppers.org or through the P3 TIPS app. You can remain anonymous.

