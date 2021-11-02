Advertisement

Officials looking for missing Knoxville woman with memory loss

Officials need your help looking for a missing Knoxville woman.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials need your help looking for a missing Knoxville woman.

According to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, 41-year-old Tracy Joann Walton is missing.

Tracy was last seen by her mother on Saturday, Oct. 30 at about 1:30 p.m. on their front porch at 2110 Branner Street in Knoxville.

Officials say Tracy was involved in a bad motor vehicle crash in September that resulted in her right arm being amputated as well as memory loss.

She has no history of wandering off or being away from home. Her mother believes she may be in danger.

She is 5′1″ and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen Tracy or know where she is, contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.easttnvalleycrimstoppers.org or through the P3 TIPS app. You can remain anonymous.

