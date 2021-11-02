One taken to hospital after East Knoxville house fire
One victim was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for smoke inhalation.
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department firefighters responded to a house fire on the 3800 block of Speedway Circle, according to officials with KFD.
One victim was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for smoke inhalation.
KFD is investigating the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.