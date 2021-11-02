One taken to hospital after East Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department firefighters responded to a house fire on the 3800 block of Speedway Circle, according to officials with KFD.

One victim was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

KFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

Knoxville Fire Department is currently on the scene of a working house fire and the 3800 block of speedway Circle. pic.twitter.com/v8zsznItA6 — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) November 2, 2021

