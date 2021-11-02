Advertisement

One taken to hospital after East Knoxville house fire

One victim was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for smoke inhalation.
One person taken to the hospital following East Knoxville house fire.
One person taken to the hospital following East Knoxville house fire.(KFD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department firefighters responded to a house fire on the 3800 block of Speedway Circle, according to officials with KFD.

One victim was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

KFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whipple and Bennett
Two arrested after man rides car hood while going 80mph
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Wells family makes statement after arrest
Bryar Hill
Alcoa teen arrested for kidnapping, firing pistol in car
Tennessee special session ends with bans on mask, vaccine mandates
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
Victim of fatal Catalpa Avenue shooting identified

Latest News

9 students taken to hospital after Greene Co. bus crash, WJHL reports
Police lights.
Shots fired at Jefferson Co. law enforcement while serving warrant
9 students taken to the hospital following a bus crash
9 students taken to hospital after Greene Co. bus crash, WJHL reports
Blood Drive for Child with Cancer
Blood Drive for Noah Sileno