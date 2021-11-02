Advertisement

Shots fired at Jefferson Co. law enforcement while serving warrant

Officers and deputies from multiple agencies were fired at while serving a warrant.
Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers and deputies from multiple agencies were shot at while serving a warrant for violation of parole, according to officials with the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Jefferson Co. Street Crimes Unit, 4th Judicial Dangerous Task Force, officers with the White Pine Police Department, and an investigator with the District Attorney General’s Office all went to an address on Lewis Hall Road to serve a warrant.

When they arrived on the scene, they made contact with three people; one woman and one man left the camper without incident. The third person, identified as 43-year-old Christopher Alexander, who was wanted for parole violations, began shooting at law enforcement from the inside, according to officials.

“The Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Response Team (S.O.R.T.) responded to the scene and deployed gas inside the camper and as team members were entered they discovered Alexander laying on the floor of the camper with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” officials said in a release. “He was transported to UTER with life-threatening injuries.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

