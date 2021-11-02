Advertisement

Southeast adaptive mountain bike tour coming to Knoxville

Adaptive mountain bikes are special bikes that contain accessibility features like e-assist, special sizes and tandem options.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An adaptive mountain biking tour is set to come to Knoxville this weekend. The tour, held by Catalyst Sports and the Dralla Foundation, will be the largest of its kind on the east coast.

Adaptive mountain bikes are special bikes that contain accessibility features like e-assist, special sizes and tandem options. Adaptive bikers from all around the country will be at the event, coordinators said.

“This will be the first time adaptive mountain bikers will have the opportunity to come together as one group and ride brand new trails created by Legacy Parks.” said Catalyst Sports Founder Eric Gray. “There are thousands of people with disabilities in the Knoxville area, and this weekend could be a chance for them to be active in nature for the first time since their disability. Through events like these people with disabilities are empowered to discover their strength and abilities and everyone discovers that we all play a part.”

There are spaces for participants and volunteers to sign up for rides throughout the weekend, which they can do here.

