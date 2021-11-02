Advertisement

Warants served following KPD pre-Halloween sex offender operation

Officers were able to serve many warrants in “Operation Innocence.”
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department were able to serve 17 warrants leading up to and during Halloween in a sex offender operation they call “Operation Innocence.”

Officers served 11 felony sex offender warrants, a resisting arrest misdemeanor warrant and a violation of probation warrant out of Blount County, officials said in a release.

“This operation is a direct effort to protect the children of Knoxville, and I am extremely proud of Investigator Thornton for his dedication and hard work in seeing it through,” Chief of Police Eve Thomas said. “I also want to thank Investigator Whillock for all of the extra time that he put in on his days off to assist. This operation lets sex offenders know that we are watching and will not tolerate violations that potentially put our children at risk. The community is safer thanks to the diligence and thoroughness of Investigators Thornton and Whillock.”

Officers also served four sex offender registry violation warrants on Halloween.

