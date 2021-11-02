Advertisement

What to do to keep your pets safe as colder weather continues

Advice from staff at the Young Williams Animal Center.
By Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -As temperatures get colder, so do pets that are outside. Amy Miller with Young Williams Animal Center said the best thing to do is to bring your pets inside once it gets cold.

“You can increase the amount of food you feed them because they burn more calories to stay warm,” said Miller. You want to make sure they have access to water. Water can freeze in those cold temperatures and they have to be able to have access to this clean liquid water.”

Miller said another thing you can do is check your engine and car for any cats that may be trying to stay warm.

According to Miller, another thing to look out for is any road or plant treatment when winter weather arrives.

“They might see more antifreeze and stuff like that that’s more detrimental to animals. So if you’re going for a walk, make sure you wipe off their paw for any de-icing so they’re not licking that kind of stuff off their paws, preventing them from getting any exposure to something that can be dangerous,” said Miller.

