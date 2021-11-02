You could name a bald eagle at Dollywood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You could have the chance to name one of Dollywood’s bald eagles.

The organization that cares for the birds, the American Eagle Foundation, is holding a raffle to choose someone to name the bird.

Those interested can purchase raffle tickets on the AEF website, to name either a male or female eagle. The more entries someone purchases, the higher the chances of being picked.

All proceeds for the raffle will go towards Project Eagle, and winners will be announced during a livestream on Nov. 30.

