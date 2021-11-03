9 students taken to hospital after Greene Co. bus crash

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nine students were taken to the hospital after a Greene Co. Schools bus crashed Tuesday afternoon, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m., according to officials with the Greene Co. Sheriff’s Department.

Greene Co. Director of Schools David McLain told WJHL that the students on the bus at the time of the crash from Baileyton Elementary, North Greene Middle and North Greene High School.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News shows the driver was trying to take a turn when the front right tire left the roadway.

“The bus slid off the roadway into a ditch and rolled onto the passenger side,” the report states. “The bus had 26 students onboard at the time of the crash.”

The students were taken to Laughlin and Ballad Health East Hospital.

The bus was driven by 51-year-old Lisa Marshall. She was not injured and her charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

