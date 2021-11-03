All incumbents keep their seats after general election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No newcomers will be added to the Knoxville City council, according to unofficial election results. The next city election will be in 2023.

City Council District 1

Tommy Smith - incumbent

Smith has served as the 1st District City Council Member for the past year. He was born in South Knoxville and has lived in five South Knoxville neighborhoods.

City Council District 2

Andrew Roberto - incumbent

Roberto said that he has established a record of communicating, listening and seeking public input.

City Council District 3

Seema Singh - incumbent

Singh is the coordinator of the Battered Intervention Program-- Knoxville.

City Council District 4

Lauren Rider - incumbent

Rider lives in North Knoxville with her husband and two sons.

City Council District 6

Gwen McKenzie - incumbent

McKenzie serves as Knoxville’s vice-mayor. The lifelong resident of Knoxville lives in East Knoxville with her husband and a blended family of six children.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.