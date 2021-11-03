All incumbents keep their seats after general election
Every incumbent won their seat in the 2021 race.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No newcomers will be added to the Knoxville City council, according to unofficial election results. The next city election will be in 2023.
City Council District 1
Smith has served as the 1st District City Council Member for the past year. He was born in South Knoxville and has lived in five South Knoxville neighborhoods.
City Council District 2
Roberto said that he has established a record of communicating, listening and seeking public input.
City Council District 3
Singh is the coordinator of the Battered Intervention Program-- Knoxville.
City Council District 4
Rider lives in North Knoxville with her husband and two sons.
City Council District 6
McKenzie serves as Knoxville’s vice-mayor. The lifelong resident of Knoxville lives in East Knoxville with her husband and a blended family of six children.
