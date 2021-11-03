Candy makers on the job for 51 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Imagine reporting to the same place of work for decades, well for two candy makers in Gatlinburg they’ve done it for more than 50 years and they have no plans of slowing down.

Patsy Reagan and Gwatha Kear have reported to work at Ole Smoky Candy Kitchen in Gatlinburg for 51 years. They’re still not ready to retire!

“What do you do just sit at home? They say if you don’t use it, you lose it,” said Kear.

Over the 50 years not only have they become friends not just between each other, from regular visitors to Gatlinburg.

“Some that even sends us Christmas cards and letters and things,” said Reagan.

“This one couple from over in the Carolinas, that come in. She brings us a big cake every year. They own a bakery over there,” said Kear.

They’ve got stories over the decades, like from the night of the wildfire, to the morning the bear broke in!

“I was here the morning the bear broke in. That’s my picture hanging up there. On the wall. I was flipping the lights on in the back and she hollered Gwatha, you’re not gonna believe all these nuts all over the floor. I said, ‘what?’ We about killed each other trying to get out,” said Kear.

As with any friendship there is some picking along the way.

“Y’all to be here when we get started!” said Reagan. “Yeah she tells me how to take my smart pills. And I don’t need no smart pills.”

“We pick on each other all the time,” added Kear.

They were honored for all their years of work by the Sevier County Hospitality Alliance Stars of the Industry.

Sevier County Hospitality Association 2021 Stars of the Industry for 51 years of service at Ole Smoky Candy Kitchen. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.