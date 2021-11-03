Christmas tree farmers say there’s a shortage of real trees this holiday season

HEISKELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Farmer and owner of Bluebird Christmas Tree Farm, Leo Collins tells us he’s been growing Christmas firs for over three decades.

Collins says this year is the worst he’s ever seen when it comes to shortages.

“We would normally have about 600 to sell this year, and this year’s we’re gonna have more like 350 or like 400,” shared Collins.

He says the shortage of Christmas trees has been years in the making, with people not growing enough trees after a big influx of trees years ago.

Each tree takes eight years to grow, Collins says that’s why when there’s a shortage, it’s hard for farmers to keep up with demand.

But he’s hopeful within a few years, the shortage will subside and prices of the Christmas firs will come down.

“I think next year will be a bit easier to get trees, and the next year (after that) will be a bit easier and then by the third year it should not be a problem getting 6ft to 8ft trees. The bigger ones take longer to come back,” shared Collins.

There’s also a shortage of artificial Christmas trees this year. Experts say it’s because of supply chain issues and the shortage of truck drivers.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.