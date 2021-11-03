Clouds to drizzle with some mountaintop snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds and light showers are moving across our area today, with chilly air leading to some light snowfall on top of the Smoky Mountains. This will leave us all cooler to the end the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered clouds are streaming through, with a low around 38 degrees in the Valley. Now the Plateau to Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky are near freezing, with those Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings until 10 AM.

The next batch of showers approaches today. This increases clouds Wednesday, with highs in the low 50s. Then scattered light rain to a drizzle drifts across our area this afternoon to evening, with spotty mountain snow continuing on through tonight. We have a 40% coverage, especially for the Valley to Smokies and South. This can change to light snowfall on the Southern Plateau and ridges near the Plateau edge, like Cumberland and Morgan Counties. The snow can accumulate at the tops of the Smoky Mountains through Thursday morning.

Scattered light showers (WVLT)

Smoky mountaintop snowfall potential. (WVLT)

The isolated rain to mountaintop snow continues into the early morning hours, with a low around 40 degrees in the Valley under the clouds. Yet again, it’s colder on the Plateau to Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, with lows around freezing. Again, some flurries can fall in the morning on and along the Plateau.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds linger Thursday, but breakup and clear out in the afternoon to evening. We’ll have a chilly high around 51 degrees.

The sky clears to end the week, but highs are only in the mid-50s Friday. The colder trend leads to nights in the low to mid 30s Friday and Saturday, with a mostly clear sky and patchy frost.

Afternoon highs are on an upward trend Sunday into next week, so there is a gradual build backup to “seasonable” temperatures.

Beyond the 8-day, we’re watching for another cold front to bring rain to end next week.

8-day planner (WVLT)

