Coaches rank Lady Vols #12 in advance of exhibition opener

First time the UT women have appeared in the preseason edition of the coaches poll under third-year head coach Kellie Harper
LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 05, 2020 - Head Coach Kellie Harper of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers...
LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 05, 2020 - Head Coach Kellie Harper of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers and Guard Rae Burrell #12 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, KY. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee women’s basketball team is ranked No. 12 in the first USA TODAY/WBCA Coaches Poll of the 2021-22 season. 

This marks the first time the UT women have appeared in the preseason edition of the coaches poll under third-year head coach Kellie Harper and the initial appearance for the program since starting at No. 12 prior to the 2018-19 campaign.

The Lady Vols ended the 2020-21 season at No. 16 in the coaches poll, marking Tennessee’s first year-end placement since winding up 17th in 2017-18.The only SEC opponent higher than Tennessee in the top 25 is South Carolina, which collected 768 poll points to grab the No. 1 spot. Other ranked league schools include Kentucky at No. 13, Texas A&M at No. 17 and Georgia at No. 19. 

Additional UT opponents appearing in the poll are No. 2 UConn and Stanford (tied), No. 21 Texas and No. 22 South Florida.  The Lady Vols make their 2021-22 debut tonight at Thompson-Boling Arena, welcoming Georgia College for a 6:30 p.m. exhibition contest.

Tennessee opens the regular season next Wednesday, playing host to Southern Illinois in a 7 p.m. contest on The Summitt.  For ticket information for Lady Vol games, fans can go to AllVols.com.

