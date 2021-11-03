De-escalation training drawing police officers from across the country to UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 50 police officers from across the country met at The University of Tennessee Knoxville for the National Police De-Escalation Training Nov. 2-3. This was the university’s police department’s first time hosting the training and the first campus law enforcement agency in Tennessee to offer Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics.

The campus gave officers space to look at life-threatening situations through a different set of lenses.

“People don’t want to hear, the police is going to do something,” said Training Officer Cameron Dean. “They don’t want to hear the university is going to do something. In that moment its almost like a virtual hug.”

The idea was to personalize and slow down conversations with someone in a crisis or similar situation.

“They want to know what are you going to do for them that’s going to help, maybe not solve their crisis but bring it to a manageable level for them mentally,” Dean said.

Police told WVLT News there were some flaws in how they’ve responded to calls in the past. According to UTPD, the ICAT training makes room for improvements.

“Previously, I’ve been doing this for 22 years, when we see a weapon, we used to immediately address the weapon,” Ryan Gill, a visiting officer from California, said.

The urgency of learning new de-escalation tactics was seen last year across the country. Many called for more training in Knoxville this year after police shot and killed 18-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr.

The Centers for Police Research And Policy did a study with the Louisville Metro Police Department and found nearly 80 percent of officers who went through ICAT training were able to walk away from a situation without deadly force.

UTPD Assistant Chief Sean Patterson was part of the team that created ICAT and taught around the country.

“There have been studies that are conducted where it showing approximately a 35 percent reduction in injuries to officers and reduction use of force,” Patterson said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.