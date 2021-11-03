Advertisement

Dollywood releases plans for 2022 season ticket-holders

Passes for 2022 are on sale now.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Even with plenty of fun still to go during Dollywood’s 2021 season, the Pigeon Forge theme park plans for an even bigger 2022.

The park recently announced a new season pass structure featuring several new pass types—Silver, Gold and Diamond. The passes were created to allow more options for visitors to tailor their experience.

The Dollywood Silver Season Pass starts at $139 and offers unlimited visits, two Bring-a-Friend tickets and a discount on Dollywood lodging.

The Gold Pass starts at $194 and provides unlimited visits, Saturday Early Ride Time for the passholder, four Bring-A-Friend Free tickets, and discounts on dining, merchandise and lodging. In addition, the Gold Pass provides free parking, a one-day unlimited refill mug per pass, various other discounts and access to special “Golden Events,” exclusive events just for Gold and Diamond passholders. Only the named passholder can receive the perks associated with each pass type, according to the release.

Diamond Season Passes provide a premium experience for guests. Starting at $304, Diamond passholders receive six Bring-A-Friend Free tickets, larger discounts, an all-season unlimited refill mug per pass, and a free one-time preferred parking admission per pass. Diamond passholders also receive many of the other perks assigned to both Gold and Silver passes. In addition, Diamond Season Passes provide the passholder unlimited access to Dollywood’s Splash Country.

Gold and Diamond Pass Holders also can take advantage of another new perk created for the 2022 season, Dollywood’s new daily “Golden Hours.” During the first hour of each operating day, Gold and Diamond Season Passes will allow named passholders to expedite boarding on Dollywood’s rides and attractions.

The park opens to the general public for the 2022 season on Saturday, March 12.

