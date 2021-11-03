Advertisement

Drizzle tonight with some light mountain snow

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the cooler temperatures stick around but more sunshine is on the way
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds and light showers are likely tonight with maybe even some light snow along the mountain tops.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered light rain to drizzle will continue heading into tonight with the chance for some mountain snow late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop to 40 degrees in the valley under the clouds. Yet again, it’s colder on the Plateau to Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, with lows around freezing. Again, some flurries can fall in the morning on and along the Plateau.

Freeze Warning through Thursday morning
Freeze Warning through Thursday morning(WVLT)

Clouds linger Thursday, but break up and clear out in the afternoon to evening. We’ll have a chilly high around 48 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sky clears to end the week, but highs are only in the mid-50s Friday. The colder trend leads to nights in the low to mid-30s Friday and Saturday, with a mostly clear sky and patchy frost.

Afternoon highs are on an upward trend Sunday into next week, so there is a gradual build backup to “seasonable” temperatures.

Beyond the 8-day, we’re watching for another cold front to bring rain to end next week.

Wednesday evening's 8-day planner
Wednesday evening's 8-day planner(WVLT)

