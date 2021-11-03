Drug overdoses at an all time high in Knox County | What are leaders doing about it?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The number of people dying from drug overdoses reached an all time high in Knox County Tuesday, according to District Attorney Charme Allen’s office. The DA’s office reported 384 suspected overdose deaths after two people died Tuesday. The deaths have nearly doubled in five years.

The reports are startling to the founder of the faith-based group, Worthy Women Ministries, LLC, Mikhael Armao. She says she came face-to-face with gangs, guns and drugs after she ran away from home at 13-years-old.

“Addiction is a dark, dark place to be. A very hopeless place to be,” said Armao. “What we’re seeing in our communities, is how human beings respond to fear and isolation. Fear and isolation can be a devastating thing on someone’s mindset especially someone who is already struggling.

Worthy Women Ministries, LLC giving women a safe home and fresh start to homelessness and recovery.

Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News that police are “deeply committed to the safety and well being of the community and are cracking down on drugs.”

Last week, police arrested an average of eight people a day on drug and weapon charges. In October, officers confiscated at least 35 firearms that were possessed in violation of state law and over 230 grams of heroin, 165 grams of meth and 115 grams of cocaine.

“The overdose epidemic has taken a tremendous toll on the community,” Erland told WVLT News. “The number of suspected overdose deaths for 2021 has reached a grim milestone, already surpassing the previous record-high for Knox County. Additionally, like cities across the country, Knoxville has experienced an increase in shootings and violent crime over the past 18 months. The efforts of patrol officers are a direct and concerted attempt to prevent overdose deaths and violent crime and interrupt the distribution of illegal narcotics. The safety of the city depends on those efforts, which will not cease.”

If you or someone you know needs help, below are a few resources.

Worthy Women Ministries, LLC

Metro Drug Coalition

Journey Pure

Talbott Legacy Centers

KARM

SAMHSA

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.