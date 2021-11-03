Advertisement

East Tenn. community rallies behind pediatric cancer relapse patient

More than 60 people donated blood at Powell Church to show support for Noah Sileno, a 6-year-old boy battling leukemia for a second time.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 60 people donated blood at Powell Church to show support for Noah Sileno, a 6-year-old boy battling leukemia for a second time.

“Devastation creeps in, anger creeps in,” said Noah’s dad, Michael Sileno.

Since Noah was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018 when he was 3-years-old, he’s had 16 blood transfusions. He fought hard and defeated his cancer on November 1, 2020, only to relapse this fall.

“You know you’ve been through it once, you know the ordeal and now you have to do it again,” said Michael Sileno.

Noah’s dad was one of many who showed up to thank people for coming out and he even donated himself.

At Noah’s monthly check up in September, his lab results had slipped. By October, he was complaining of leg pain which was one of the first signs when he was initially diagnosed.

“He’s old enough to understand the battle,” said Sileno.

The family is turning their fear into a fight by holding the MEDIC blood drive.

“It (blood) is the lifeline for any kid battling leukemia,” said Sileno, “Without it, he’s at liberty to just time.”

The MEDIC blood drive welcomed people to make a difference in anyone’s life who may ever need a blood transfusion.

“We’ll beat it and we’ll do it again,” he said.

His doctors have him fighting again in hopes of being cancer free by the end of November. His family had planned a trip to Disney World and it’s their hope they can still go on that trip.

