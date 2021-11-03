Father arrested for trying to solicit sex with underage daughter, report says

BELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Harrogate man is in custody after trying to meet with his daughter for sexual relations, a report from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office says.

A woman told deputies that her daughter’s father was trying to organize the meet up, and when officials arrived on the scene they made contact with Isaac Crowe, 39.

Crowe admitted to attempting to meet up with the victim, the report says. Deputies also found Facebook messages showing Crowe made multiple sexual advances towards his daughter, according to the report.

Crowe was arrested and charged with prohibited use of an electronic device to procure a minor for sex.

