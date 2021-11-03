Advertisement

Father arrested for trying to solicit sex with underage family member, report says

A Harrogate man allegedly tried to meet with a family member for sex.
Isaac Crowe
Isaac Crowe(BCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Harrogate man is in custody after trying to meet with a relative for sexual relations, a report from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office says.

A woman told deputies that a family member was trying to organize the meet up, and when officials arrived on the scene they made contact with Isaac Crowe, 39.

Crowe admitted to attempting to meet up with the victim, the report says. Deputies also found Facebook messages showing Crowe made multiple sexual advances towards his relative, according to the report.

Crowe was arrested and charged with prohibited use of an electronic device to procure a minor for sex.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident closes lanes on Alcoa Highway
One in critical condition following Alcoa Highway crash
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Wells family makes statement after arrest
Whipple and Bennett
Two arrested after man rides car hood while going 80mph
City of Knoxville Primary Election
Knoxville general elections 2021: Candidates and where you can vote
Police lights.
Shots fired at Jefferson Co. law enforcement while serving warrant

Latest News

Drizzle to light mountain snow
Drizzle tonight with some light mountain snow
Patsy Reagan and Gwatha Kear have been making candy for 51 years in Gatlinburg.
Candy makers on the job for 51 years
Find Your Fun
Find Your Fun this weekend with many events going on around East Tennessee
Dollywood releases plans for 2022 season-holders
Dollywood releases plans for 2022 season ticket-holders