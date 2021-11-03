Advertisement

Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi

By Patrice Clark and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A father in Mississippi is grieving the loss of his wife and 6-month-old son while praying his two daughters survive after a car crash.

According to WLBT, Allison Conaway, 39, was driving her three children when another driver crashed into them on the highway.

Conaway and 6-month-old Alex Conaway were pronounced dead at the scene by the Hinds County coroner.

“She was a great mother, a great mother. I don’t have to tell you. It’s all over Facebook,” her husband Charles Conaway said through tears. “She, even during the pandemic, she taught the girls. How much I love my son- I can’t even describe it. I loved both of them.”

His two youngest girls were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

“Chloe has a broken leg. The muscle back here is completed severed,” Charles Conaway said. “Chelsey has a broken neck and she also had blood clotting on her brain. They had to put on the rod in her leg.”

Charles Conaway said his life will never be the same after such a big loss as he sat sobbing in the hospital, praying for his daughters to make a full recovery.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the other driver, 51-year-old Beth Ann White, appeared intoxicated and was taken into custody.

A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.
A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.(Charles Conaway)

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident closes lanes on Alcoa Highway
One in critical condition following Alcoa Highway crash
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Wells family makes statement after arrest
Whipple and Bennett
Two arrested after man rides car hood while going 80mph
City of Knoxville Primary Election
Knoxville general elections 2021: Candidates and where you can vote
Police lights.
Shots fired at Jefferson Co. law enforcement while serving warrant

Latest News

Dramatic body cam video shows police officers rescue a driver from cold, rushing river....
WATCH: Police rescue woman trapped in sinking car
FILE - Members of The Gap Band, brothers Robert Wilson, from left, Charlie Wilson and Ronnie...
The Gap Band founder Ronnie Wilson dies at age 73
Free CPR classes to be held at Lincoln Memorial University
Free CPR, AED classes to be held at Lincoln Memorial University
MEDIC to host 9th annual ‘Keeping David Landes Alive’ blood drive
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of protests