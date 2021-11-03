Find Your Fun this weekend with many events going on around East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There is a lot of fun happening around East Tennessee this weekend!

Friday, November 5th:

The most realistic and largest dinosaur exhibit is coming to the Knoxville Convention Center Friday through Sunday. Jurassic Quest is an experience for the whole family. It features more than a hundred life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, bounce houses, and activities for the whole family. It is happening from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and ends at 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can get tickets online or at the door.

Friday night, the streets of downtown Knoxville come alive for the First Friday Artwalk. You can explore galleries, studios, and local artists’ exhibits. Look for the artwalk flags to guide your way to events that are free and open to the public. Some places like Boyd’s Jig and Reel and Bistro at the Bijou will have live music as well.

Also Friday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Circus of the Moon will be at Ijams Nature Center. The night will be filled with music, acrobatics, stunts, thrills, and more. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be drinks and a food truck there. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids 6-12, and kids under 5 are free. Organizers say it is a good idea to bring your own lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show.

Saturday, November 6th:

Have you started on your Christmas shopping? Well if you are thinking about heading to West Town Mall this weekend, Joy the Baker will be there. Joy will be having a meet and greet and baking demo at Williams Sonoma. Joy is a New Orleans-based baker, teacher, and cookbook, and magazine author. The event is free and open to the public. Get to know Joy and learn how to make her signature chocolate sheet cake with Neopolitan frosting Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Dollywood has been closed all week in preparation for the weekend. Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas kicks off Saturday and lasts until January 2nd. Millions of lights and decorations are all over the park for the holiday season. Back this year is glacier ridge and a fireworks show to light up the night sky.

