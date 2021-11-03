Free CPR, AED classes to be held at Lincoln Memorial University

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Compress and Shock Foundation will hold free CPR and AED classes at Lincoln Memorial University’s college of Osteopathic Medicine next weekend.

The classes will each be an hour long and are open to anyone 13 and older. The college is located at 9737 Cogdill Road.

Both classes will be held Saturday, Nov. 13., one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. Those interested can register here.

Free CPR classes to be held at Lincoln Memorial University (Compress & Shock Foundation)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.