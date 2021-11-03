Advertisement

Group finds additional veteran’s graves in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park

Marked and unmarked veteran’s graves can be found all over the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Nov. 2, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Marked and unmarked veterans graves can be found all over the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation found more than a dozen graves since their mission began a year ago.

The group is dedicated to honoring these fallen veterans and making sure none are forgotten. They are committed to recording each grave, cleaning it, and adorning it with a wreath during special holidays.

To get to each grave, they have to hike miles, boat across rivers, and cross rough terrain. Marilyn Childress, president of The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation, said they identified 62 sites, some only have a few veterans.

“We need to never forget them, because we wouldn’t be where we are today,” said Childress.

Childress said they believe there are more veterans graves in the park. They need help finding them.

They are collecting donations and asking for volunteers to commit to their hike around Christmas time.

