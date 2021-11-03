Heating and air companies see supply chain shortage of parts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville family went a week without heat after their HVAC system started to malfunction a few weeks ago. Homeowner Dane Winborne said that’s when he turned on his heat for the first time in a while.

“It started blowing out cold air which was not great,” Winborne said.

A heating and air company came out to fix the problem but said it would take 6 weeks to get the part he needed.

“It’s going to be this, this and this,” Winborne said. “It was some kind of compressor and something else and he said you’re going to be without heat until we can get this part.”

His family had to bundle up until it was fixed.

“One night it got down to 57 in the house on the thermostat,” Winborne said. “A little chilly.”

The concern behind these long wait times is from a supply chain shortage of items.

“There are some things that may take a few days or even a few weeks depending on what it is and depending on the age of the system as well,” said Chris Foster, Vice President of Sales at John H. Coleman.

The most common items on backlog are coils and computerized parts. Computerized parts are used for both A/C and heat, while coils are mainly for A/C.

Foster said the shortages are mainly parts coming from overseas.

“Obviously with shipyards just sitting still, there’s been a delay in getting those over too,” Foster said.

Foster recommended everyone get their units checked early, in case there is an issue with the HVAC unit.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.