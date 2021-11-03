Advertisement

“I have to vote so I can argue politics with him.”

Couple disagrees on how to vote, stay united on duty to cast their ballots.
By Anne Brock
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 40 years of marriage and civilian life after his military service have all brought Larry and Glenda Viles closer together.

Yet, they still do not try to agree on politics.

“We probably cancel each other out, but that’s alright,” said Larry.

The couple arrived from their South Knoxville home to the nearby South Knoxville Community Center early Tuesday afternoon so they could both vote in Knoxville’s Municipal Election.

This election allows the Viles to help choose five people to fill seats on the Knoxville City Council.

“It’s your responsibility to vote. If you don’t vote you don’t have a say in what goes on,” said Glenda.

Their loyalties run deep, remembering those military service members who did not survive as Larry did, though he served in the Marines during the Vietnam era.

“They died to give us the right to vote,” Larry said. His work as a trade union member also instilled a sense of obligation to participate in elections.

The retired couple take their duty seriously and research for local elections and take part.

“One of the Greek philosophers said, ‘the penalty for not being involved in political life is to be governed by evil men,’ so that pretty much sums it up,” Larry said.

Glenda added, “I agree with him, except that also I have to vote so I can argue politics with him.”

