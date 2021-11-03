Knox County Board of Education work session
The Board is expected to discuss the search for a new superintendent.
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education is set to meet Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The board is expected to discuss the ongoing search for a new superintendent. The discussion follows Superintendent Bob Thomas’ resignation earlier this year.
The board is also expected to discuss a proposed learning cottage.
