Knox County Board of Education work session

The Board is expected to discuss the search for a new superintendent.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education is set to meet Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Knox Co. BOE Meeting

Knox Co. BOE Meeting: Board to discuss superintendent search, proposed learning cottage.

Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

The board is expected to discuss the ongoing search for a new superintendent. The discussion follows Superintendent Bob Thomas’ resignation earlier this year.

The board is also expected to discuss a proposed learning cottage.

