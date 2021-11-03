MEDIC to host 9th annual ‘Keeping David Landes Alive’ blood drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center is set to host the ninth annual ‘Keeping David Landes Alive’ blood drive Wednesday.

The drive will be held in partnership with Yvonne and David Landes, officials with the event said in a release. David Landes spent months in the hospital with a need for blood products, so his family will be serving breakfast, lunch and snacks at the event.

Those who donate will also be entered into a raffle for prize drawings and receive a gift bag.

MEDIC is asking those interested in donating to make an appointment online so they can control wait times and donor flow, though walk-ins are allowed.

Masks or face shields will be required at this event.

