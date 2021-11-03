Advertisement

More than $90k raised for program against human trafficking

Through donations the organization raised more than $90,000.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Healing and hope is the main focus of The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking (CCAHT.) The organization powers Grow TN and helps women and children who have experienced human trafficking.

Last week, CCAHT held a benefit to raise money for the organization. WVLT Anchor, Amanda Hara MC’d the event at the Brookside on Friday, Oct. 29.

The organization held a costume contest where each vote for a costume duo costed one dollar.

The coalition, which serves all areas of upper East Tennessee, offers a variety of services to help communities identify and respond to human trafficking.

To support their efforts WVLT Morning Anchors Casey Wheeless and Harry Sullivan took part in the “Unmasked” Halloween event, dressing up for a good cause. Casey and Harry chose to dress up as Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. Others who also took part in the contest dressed like a beekeeper and a beehive and even Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

Through donations the organization raised more than $96,800, more than double of what was used in past years, according to Natalie Ivey, executive director of CCAHT.

If you would like to donate, you can here.

