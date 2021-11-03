‘Race Against Cancer’ this weekend in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2021 Race Against Cancer benefiting the Thompson Cancer Survival Center is back this weekend in Knoxville following last years virtual race.

The Race Against Cancer is a walk and run that raises funds for Thompson Cancer Survival Center’s Cancer Outreach Services program. Since its inception 25 years ago, the race has raised more than $7.4 million for cancer education and care in East Tennessee.

The 2021 Race Against Cancer starts Sunday November, 7th at World’s Fair Park. The survivor ceremony starts at 2:00 PM with the race getting underway at 3:00PM.

Registration is $40 for adults, $15 for 18 & under. You can sign up online or in person on Sunday.

If you can’t make it, a virtual option is still available this year.

To register or to learn more about the 2021 Race Against Cancer, visit the TCSC website.

