Advertisement

‘Race Against Cancer’ this weekend in Knoxville

The event is back in person this year after going virtual in 2020.
By Harry Sullivan
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2021 Race Against Cancer benefiting the Thompson Cancer Survival Center is back this weekend in Knoxville following last years virtual race.

The Race Against Cancer is a walk and run that raises funds for Thompson Cancer Survival Center’s Cancer Outreach Services program. Since its inception 25 years ago, the race has raised more than $7.4 million for cancer education and care in East Tennessee.

The 2021 Race Against Cancer starts Sunday November, 7th at World’s Fair Park. The survivor ceremony starts at 2:00 PM with the race getting underway at 3:00PM.

Registration is $40 for adults, $15 for 18 & under. You can sign up online or in person on Sunday.

If you can’t make it, a virtual option is still available this year.

To register or to learn more about the 2021 Race Against Cancer, visit the TCSC website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident closes lanes on Alcoa Highway
One in critical condition following Alcoa Highway crash
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Wells family makes statement after arrest
Whipple and Bennett
Two arrested after man rides car hood while going 80mph
City of Knoxville Primary Election
Knoxville general elections 2021: Candidates and where you can vote
Police lights.
Shots fired at Jefferson Co. law enforcement while serving warrant

Latest News

MEDIC to host 9th annual ‘Keeping David Landes Alive’ blood drive
Isaac Crowe
Father arrested for trying to solicit sex with underage daughter, report says
Drizzle to mountaintop snow.
Clouds to drizzle with some mountaintop snow
The flu vaccine is recommended for Tennesseans 6 months of age and older
Tennessee to hold free flu vaccination events