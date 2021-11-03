Sgt Stoffle returns home after 54 day hospital stay

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sgt. Robert Stoffle has been with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department for 22 years but he hasn’t been at work in some time. For 54 days, Stoffle battled COVID in the hospital. On Tuesday, he was released and able to come home and see his kids for the first time since then.

A happy day for Stoffle and his family but one he didn’t know for sure was going to happen.

“When I left here in the ambulance, I really didn’t think I was coming back because I had heard all these stories about the vent and I really didn’t think I was coming back,” Stoffle said.

Stoffle and his wife Margie have two autistic and non verbal children who weren’t able to see their dad while he was in the hospital. On Tuesday, they picked up their kids from school to surprise them. The oldest child Rex greeted their dad by grabbing his hand and kissing the back of it.

It’s a good day for the Stoffle family and one they’ve waited 54 days to get to, but the Sevier County Sgt. recalls the days in the hospital that weren’t so easy.

“You wake up you can’t talk, you can’t move. They said my eyes were just scanning the whole room trying to figure out what is going on trying to communicate with them,” said Stoffle.

When it comes to getting back to work, Stoffle said he doesn’t know when that day will come but hopes around January or February. He is motivated to go back to work to help repay the people of Sevier County that have followed his story and helped his family.

Without that constant communication, Stoffle said he wouldn’t have survived his battle with COVID.

“I wouldn’t have survived without all the support. It just kept giving me a reason to come home, kept giving me a reason to get better and I never thought I’d see that view again but I’m so happy. I’m so happy, I just can’t believe it.”

Stoffle said he will still have more physical therapy down the road as he continues to build up strength and recover.

