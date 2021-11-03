Smyrna man added to TBI’s Most Wanted list
Rodney Alan Garrett is wanted by the Smyrna Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Smyrna was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list for attempted criminal homicide.
59-year-old Rodney Alan Garrett should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials with the TBI.
There is a $2,500 reward for anyone with information leading to his arrest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
