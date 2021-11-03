Smyrna man added to TBI’s Most Wanted list

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Smyrna was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list for attempted criminal homicide.

59-year-old Rodney Alan Garrett should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials with the TBI.

There is a $2,500 reward for anyone with information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

