Advertisement

Survivor winner Nick Wilson to run for State House seat

(WKYT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitley County-native and Survivor winner Nick Wilson has announced that he will file Wednesday to run for a seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

Wilson is running for the 82nd District House seat currently occupied by Rep. Regina Huff (R-Williamsburg), who announced Tuesday that she will not run for re-election in 2022.

Wilson told WYMT in a statement:

I am running for State Representative of the 82nd District, because I feel led to public service and I love Whitley County. Since I became an attorney, I have served the community as a Public Defender in McCreary County and Assistant Commonwealth Attorney for Whitley and McCreary Counties. Being away from our area during college, law school and Survivor cemented in me how lucky and proud I am to be from our community. I hope to continue to serve Whitley and Southern Laurel Counties by representing our interests in Frankfort as State Representative. I am extremely grateful to Rep. Regina Petrey Huff for her service to our district, and I am truly honored to have her endorsement. I know I would have big shoes to fill, and I do not take that responsibility lightly. If elected, I hope to make Whitley and Laurel Counties proud.

Nick Wilson

Wilson, a Republican, has already gained Rep. Huff’s endorsement for the seat.

Thus far, no one else has declared their intention to run for the seat, which serves all of Whitley and part of Laurel County.

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, with the general election taking place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident closes lanes on Alcoa Highway
One in critical condition following Alcoa Highway crash
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Wells family makes statement after arrest
Whipple and Bennett
Two arrested after man rides car hood while going 80mph
City of Knoxville Primary Election
Knoxville general elections 2021: Candidates and where you can vote
Police lights.
Shots fired at Jefferson Co. law enforcement while serving warrant

Latest News

Drizzle to mountaintop snow.
Clouds to drizzle with some mountaintop snow
Your Forecast: Tracking cool showers to mountain snow
Your Forecast: Tracking cool showers to mountain snow
Athletes and performers will be allowed to go maskless while performing, the documents say.
Knox County Schools reports number of masking exemptions
9 students taken to the hospital following a bus crash
9 students taken to hospital after Greene Co. bus crash
Top 8 most dangerous miles along I-40 in East Tennessee.
Top 8 most dangerous miles of I-40 in East Tennessee