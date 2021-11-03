Advertisement

UT Culinary to host culinary boot camp for Austin East students

UT Culinary and the American Culinary Federation Smoky Mountain Chapter received a grant to help Austin East Students become professional chefs.
UT culinary students cooking in the kitchen.
UT culinary students cooking in the kitchen.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -16 Austin East students will be able to get out of the classroom and into the kitchen.

Chef Greg Eisele, the president of the American Culinary Federation Smoky Mountain Chapter, and University of Tennessee Culinary and Catering Program Director says the two organizations received a $9,200 grant that will help Austin East Magnet High School students learn a wide variety of culinary skills.

“Right now the industry is just crying for cooks, and what a better way to use these funds to teach the Austin East students how to become culinarians? They’re gonna learn how to have nice knife skills, soups, sauces, cook chicken, deserts, make bread, so it should be really cool to watch this happen,” shared Eisele.

Being in the kitchen at UT culinary and catering program has helped former Austin East Magnet student Akeelah Chandler to find her passion after graduating.

“Starting at high school I didn’t picture myself being in the position that I’m in now. It was more of just taking the class to have fun. Once I took the culinary program after high school, is where I found my passion and love for cooking,” says Chandler.

Chandler says after graduating from the UT culinary program, she landed a job as a cook at the luxurious Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tenn.

Coming back as a mentor in the boot camp, Chandler hopes the camp will inspire others to follow their dreams like herself.

“Culinary could be a way out for someone, maybe not college, but this is a way you can get out and find a job right on when you get out, and make money. My true goal is to be a private chef, and with all of this, I’m just getting the most experience that I can. To be the best I can,” shared Chandler.

At the end of the eight-class program, Chef Eisele says the students will be qualified for employment in a restaurant kitchen.

Eisele says the boot camp will be happening in February 2022.

