Verble honored as Sevierville Citizen of the Year

David C. Verble, CEO of Citizens National Bank, was honored with the Sevierville Citizen of the Year Award
Verble recognized for his work on several boards which include a movement to revitalize...
Verble recognized for his work on several boards which include a movement to revitalize downtown Sevierville.(Sevierville Chamber of Commerce)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A community leader and Sevierville Philanthropist was honored on Tuesday evening as the Citizen of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce.

David Verble, CEO of Citizens National Bank, was honored with the Sevierville Citizen of the Year Award at the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet on Tuesday November 2nd.

David Verble honored by Severville Mayor Robbie Fox (Right) and Sevierville Chamber of Commerce...
David Verble honored by Severville Mayor Robbie Fox (Right) and Sevierville Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer, Brenda McCroskey (Left)(Sevierville Chamber of Commerce)

Verble joined Citizens National Bank in 1979 and worked his way to the title of CEO in 2005.

Introducing Verble Tuesday evening, Sevierville Mayor Robbie Fox said, “As a past president of the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce, this recipient has long been a fixture in Sevierville, serving on many non-profit boards, professional association boards, and working tirelessly to help grow the business community in Sevierville and the region.”

Verble was recognized for his work on several boards which include a movement to revitalize downtown Sevierville and served as chairman of the Robert F. Thomas Foundation, a member of Covenant Health Care system’s board of directors and served as co-chairman for the capitol campaign steering committee of LeConte Medical Center. He has served on the board of directors of the Better Business Bureau of Greater East Tennessee, as board member of Sevier County Economic Development Council, and treasurer of the Mountain Tough Recovery Team following the 2016 wildfires.

